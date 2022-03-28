Live

Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Highlights from Hollywood's biggest night, the 94th Academy Awards

by Karishma Shetty  |  Updated on Mar 28, 2022 06:04 AM IST  |  15.2K
Oscars 2022 Live Updates
Oscars 2022: The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.
March 28, 2022, 06:00 am IST
Oscars 2022 hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall's opening monologue

Oscars 2022 hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall's opening monologue left the entire audience in splits, as they took a crack at the Oscar-nominated movies, COVID-19, and more.

 

March 28, 2022, 05:54 am IST
Beyoncé opens Oscars 2022 with Be Alive performance

Oscars 2022 came alive, quite literally, thanks to Beyoncé's breathtaking performance of the Oscar-nominated track for Best Original Song, Be Alive from King Richard. Performing at Compton and slaying it in a strapless neon green gown, Beyoncé's vocals were otherworldly, as per usual.

 

March 28, 2022, 05:42 am IST
Hollywood couples bring on the romance on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

Oscars 2022 red carpet was sparkling with romance as Hollywood couples shined bright and through. Amongst those was Will Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch with Sophie Turner and Kristen Stewart with Dylan Meyer. Moreover, lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sealed it with a kiss on the glamorous red carpet.

 

March 28, 2022, 05:36 am IST
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's style game is on point on Oscars 2022 red carpet

Hollywood is certainly in good hands as talented, gorgeous young actors Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet up the eccentric style game on Oscars 2022 red carpet. While Zendaya looked gorgeous a white crop top with a dazzling silver skirt, Timothée went the shirtless routeless, rocking a sparkly black blazer.

 

March 28, 2022, 05:18 am IST
Oscars 2022 nominees make a splash on the red carpet

Oscars 2022 is currently underway as Hollywood's crème de la crème take to the glamorous red carpet including Oscars 2022 nominees Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain and Penélope Cruz.

 


