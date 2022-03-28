Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Highlights from Hollywood's biggest night, the 94th Academy Awards
Oscars 2022 hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall's opening monologue left the entire audience in splits, as they took a crack at the Oscar-nominated movies, COVID-19, and more.
Oscars 2022 came alive, quite literally, thanks to Beyoncé's breathtaking performance of the Oscar-nominated track for Best Original Song, Be Alive from King Richard. Performing at Compton and slaying it in a strapless neon green gown, Beyoncé's vocals were otherworldly, as per usual.
Oscars 2022 red carpet was sparkling with romance as Hollywood couples shined bright and through. Amongst those was Will Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch with Sophie Turner and Kristen Stewart with Dylan Meyer. Moreover, lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sealed it with a kiss on the glamorous red carpet.
Hollywood is certainly in good hands as talented, gorgeous young actors Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet up the eccentric style game on Oscars 2022 red carpet. While Zendaya looked gorgeous a white crop top with a dazzling silver skirt, Timothée went the shirtless routeless, rocking a sparkly black blazer.
Oscars 2022 is currently underway as Hollywood's crème de la crème take to the glamorous red carpet including Oscars 2022 nominees Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain and Penélope Cruz.