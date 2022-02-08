Live
Oscars 2022 Live Updates: When & Where to watch the 94th Academy Awards, anticipated nominees & more
Highlights
February 8, 2022, 06:15 pm IST
Where to watch
The ceremony will be live-streamed online on Oscars.com and their official YouTube channel. One can also stay updated through official social media handles of Oscars on Twitter and Facebook. You can also keep checking our live updates to check for news.
February 8, 2022, 06:15 pm IST
When to watch:
The Oscars nominations for 94th Academy Awards 2022 will kick off at 06:48 pm Indian Standard Time today. For this year’s annual event, the ceremony will be hosted by Emmy-winning actor-comedian Leslie Jordan and Emmy-nominated actor-CEO-producer Tracee Ellis Ross.
February 9, 2022, 05:45 am IST
Anticipated nominations:
Critically acclaimed and a few box office hits, movies anticipated to get a nod for the best movie are anticipated to be: Don't Look Up, Belfast, West Side Story, Dune, Licorice Pizza.
