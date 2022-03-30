Oscars 2022: A look at the BEST quotes from the 94th Academy Awards ceremony

Every year the Oscars Awards ceremony comes with its own surprises and shocks. While fans are always thrilled or disappointed with the results, depending on whom they have been rooting for, there's one thing that they always look forward to, it's the monologue jokes, the awards acceptance speeches and so on that bring some of the most heartwarming moments in the ceremony.

This year the drama at the Oscars ceremony reached another level with a rather shocking incident taking place as Will Smith ended up slapping comedian Chris Rock who had taken to the Oscars stage as a presenter. While the incident left everyone beyond stunned, following the same, Smith took home the Best Actor Award for his performance in King Richard and delivered a rather emotional speech as he apologised to the Academy.

Not just this incident though, the rest of the Oscars 2022 evening also remained entertaining with some smart comments from the presenters as well as some hilarious sketches performed by the hosts for the evening, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Days after the dramatic Oscars weekend, here's a look back at some of the best quotes from the evening.

Take a look at the best Oscars 2022 quotes here

I never thought that I would be here six days ago: Rachel Zegler

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler didn't leave a chance to take a jab at The Academy who had initially missed out on her invitation despite the film being a Best Picture nominee as well as seven other nominations.

There is indeed a place for us: Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose took home the Best Supporting Actress honour for her performance in West Side Story and made history with it as she became the first Afro Latina and openly queer actor of colour to win an Oscar. In an inspiring speech, DeBose said, "To anybody who has ever questioned their identity ever or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us."

Dad, You are my hero: Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur who took home the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in CODA, delivered a very emotional acceptance speech as he thanked his father. He said, "My dad, he was the best singer in our family, but he was in a car accident and he became paralysed from the neck down, and he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero."

Did I miss anything?: Amy Schumer

Host Amy Schumer tried to break the tension with a joke after she returned to the Oscars stage following the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation. The comedian quipped, "I've been getting out of that Spider-Man costume, did I miss anything? There's a different vibe in here. Probably not."

Is John David here?: Regina Hall

One of the best lines from the eventful ceremony of Oscars also turned out to be Regina Hall asking Denzel Washington if his son John David Washington was attending the ceremony after she called on Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet, Simu Liu and more on stage to flirt with them claiming that their COVID-19 tests got "lost."

That was the greatest night in the history of television: Chris Rock

While Will Smith reacted violently to one of his jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith on stage, Chris Rock still managed to keep his cool and continued the show with a response that merely said, "That was the greatest night in the history of television." Netizens lauded Rock for how well he handled the situation after Smith's shocking move.

At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you: Denzel Washington

In his Best Actor Award-winning speech, Will Smith broke down as he apologised to his fellow nominees and also The Academy for his behaviour earlier in the night, when he slapped Chris Rock on stage. The actor in his speech revealed what Denzel Washington told him during the Oscars ceremony break and quoted him saying, "At your highest moment, be careful. That's when the devil comes for you." The Denzel Washington quote soon went viral. In the rest of the speech, Smith compared his reaction to that of the character he played in King Richard, maintaining that he was trying to look out for his family.

Which was your favourite quote from Oscars 2022? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022 Highlights: CODA wins Best Picture; Will Smith & Chris Rock get into an altercation