Oscars 2022: Priyanka Chopra's The Matrix Resurrections among films eligible for Best Picture race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday a list of 276 films that are in contention for the best picture race at Oscars 2022. The list consists of major favourites that were speculated to be in the Oscars race such as Being the Ricardos and more. Also, Priyanka Chopra's The Matrix Resurrections has been named in it.

Other films included in the list were also Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Also, The Harder They Fall, House of Gucci, In the Heights, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Passing, Spencer, West Side Story have been named in it. As for the international film, India's Jai Bhim starring Suriya has also been named eligible alongside other foreign language works such as Titane, Drive My Car and The Hand of God.

After The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections is Priyanka Chopra's second film to make it to the Oscars list. The Matrix's fourth instalment brought together once more the iconic lead pairing of the franchise, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss alongside Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris among others. The film released in theatres in December 2021 and also premiered on streaming on HBO Max.

Check out the full list of 276 films HERE

While the list of films eligible for the Best Picture race is out, nomination voting will begin on January 27 and conclude on February 1. Nominations will be announced on February 8. The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27. For the first time since the 2018 ceremony, the 2022 ceremony is set to have a host.

