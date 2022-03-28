Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Kristen Stewart make heads turn with their glamorous looks

The Oscars 2022 ceremony has officially kicked off and like every year, we are here to witness some of the best fashion looks as who's who of Hollywood walk the red carpet for the star-studded evening. The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Among the most stunning red carpet appearances of the evening have been the likes of first time Best Actress Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart who ditched the gowns for some chic shorts. Also, seen making heads turn on the red carpet were Dune stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Also making a splash on the red carpet was Best Actor Nominee Andrew Garfield who appeared in a rather dapper look.

While Oscars predictions have placed their bets on Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of the Dog to be one of the big winners for the evening, it will be interesting to see who takes the Best Picture Award among the nominees such as Belfast, CODA, King Richard, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, Dune, West Side Story and Drive My Car.

It's also going to be interesting to see who will take home the Academy Award for the Best Actor among the likes of Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington. It was previously announced that this year's Oscars ceremony will have some changes in the format as winners for eight categories will be pre-taped and won't be a part of the live show. As for the presenters for the evening, Jason Momoa, Rachel Zegler, Shawn Mendes among others will be taking the stage.

Check out the stunning looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet here:

Whose Oscars 2022 look impressed you the most? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022 Predictions: The Power of the Dog to Will Smith; Here's who we will win at the 94th Academy Awards