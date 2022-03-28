Oscars 2022: Riz Ahmed wins his FIRST Academy Award for short film The Long Goodbye

Oscars 2022 are underway and among the eight categories that were dropped from the televised portion of the event included the announcement for the Best Live Action Short Film category which was bagged by actor Riz Ahmed for his short film The Long Goodbye. This marks Ahmed's first Academy Award win after his Best Actor nomination last year.

Accepting the award for his short film, the actor delivered an inspiring acceptance speech as he spoke about not letting anyone feel left out. Ahmed said, "In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There’s just ‘us’. This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace."

Riz Ahmed's short film, The Long Goodbye features music from Ahmed’s 2021 album of the same name. The live-action short focuses on a South Asian family in London who are accosted at their home by members of an all-white militia. The announcement of the Best Live Action Short Film category along with other categories such as Best Production Design, Best Editing and Best Sound among others was removed from the live telecast of the ceremony which had received a lot of criticism earlier.

The 2022 Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre on March 27 and saw who's who of the industry turn up.

