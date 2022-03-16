Oscars 2022: Shawn Mendes, Samuel L. Jackson and more confirmed to be presenters at 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. After two years, the ceremony will return with hosts this time as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes take on the duty. Additional names for the presenters at this ceremony have now been released and they include singer Shawn Mendes and more.

After it was confirmed that Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o and more will be among the presenters at this year's ceremony, a new list of names has now been added as reported by People. On Tuesday, Academy Awards producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced additional names set to serve as presenters and it includes Shawn Mendes, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Hailey Bailey, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

With the awards season already going on in swing, among those in the running for Academy Awards this year are Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, director Jane Campion who have managed to sweep all the other big awards including SAG and Critics Choice. Campion's The Power of the Dog is currently the frontrunner for Best Picture.

As for the show's format, there have been multiple changes made this year including the announcement that 8 categories will not be presented live at the ceremony. The categories which will be pre-taped include Best Production Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound, Documentary Short, Animated Short and Live-Action Short. This move has received a lot of backlash from the industry including director Guillermo del Toro who openly criticised this move.

