Oscars 2022 Twitter Reaction: Fans say it was both 'the best and the worst' Academy event in a while

The 94th Academy Awards were a rollercoaster. While the headlines are plagued by the unfortunate Chris Rock and Will Smith altercation, fans are revelling in having their favourite artists on stage again. For the unversed, following Chris Rock's distasteful joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease, her husband Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian in a shocking turn of events. Although this moment cast a thick shadow on the rest of the evening, fans still managed to enjoy the show as their favourites popped up on the screen.

Many were looking forward to seeing Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield as he was in line to win the Best Actor nod. Though the actor did not win, his many moments with fellow actors went viral online. Next came Beyonce's iconic Be Alive performance which was revered highly by all netizens and the cherry on top was when fans noticed daughter Blue Ivy performing as one of the dance crew members beside Queen B. Another unforgettable scene was when Zendaya did anything, from the moment she stepped foot on the red carpet to her jamming to Megan Thee Stallion's performance until the afterparty at Vanity Fair where again her red carpet look blew all minds.

However, another fashion catch was Kristen Stewart who was praised by the netizens for her rock chic look on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. Netizens have been divided as some believe the representation this time around was noteworthy at the ceremony while others can't seem to get past Will Smith's brute actions.

Check out these Tweets below that some up Twitterati's reaction to the Oscars 2022:

