Oscars 2022: Will Smith breaks down in an EMOTIONAL speech after Best Actor Award win for King Richard

Oscars 2022 wasn't devoid of any surprising moments and just a few moments after his shocking altercation with presenter Chris Rock, Will Smith took to the stage to accept the honour for his Best Actor Award win for his performance in King Richard. Delivering an emotional speech, Smith broke down as he accepted the big honour of the evening.

While accepting his Award, Smith also made a tearful apology related to the events that had transpired earlier when he punched Chris Rock. Holding back his tears, Smith said, "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of ‘King Richard,’ Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams."

The actor also spoke about working on a film like King Richard and how it allowed him an opportunity to protect Aunjanue Ellis, whom he referred to as one of the strongest, most delicate people he has ever met. The actor further also added, "I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile and you got to pretend like that’s okay."

This Oscar also happens to be more special for Smith given that it is the first Academy Award win for the actor. The actor beat fellow nominees Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem and Denzel Washington to take home the top honour.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA wins Best Picture, Will Smith & Jessica Chastain win Best Actor & Best Actress