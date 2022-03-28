Oscars 2022: Will Smith loses his cool, punches Chris Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith

In one of the most shocking moments during the live telecast of Oscars 2022, Best Actor nominee Will Smith punched presenter Chris Rock on stage. Leaving the audience speechless, Smith who has been nominated for an Academy Award this year, lost his cool after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during his appearance.

The completely unexpected moment occurred after Chris Rock took to the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. Before announcing the winner for the evening, Chris cracked a joke and during the same said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you." Hearing the joke, Smith seemed to lose his cool and walked up to the stage to punch the comedian who was equally taken aback by the gesture. After heading back to his seat, Will Smith shouted back at Chris Rock from the audience, "keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth."

The Oscars audience was left stunned following the altercation. Diddy who was the next presenter at the ceremony, addressed the situation by saying, "Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise" as he introduced the 50th-anniversary celebration to The Godfather after the shocking incident. Following the incident, during the commercial break, Smith was comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry who seemed to suggest the actor to brush it off after his heated response to Chris as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Will Smith will be competing for the biggest award of the evening in the Best Actor category alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington. The actor has been nominated for his performance in King Richard produced by Venus and Serena Williams.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Drive My Car wins Oscar for Best International Feature Film at 94th Academy Awards