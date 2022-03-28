Oscars 2022: Will Smith 'smacking' Chris Rock becomes VIRAL; Here's how netizens are reacting to it

Oscars 2022 turned out to be quite unexpected as instead of celebrating the award wins, fans are busy creating memes over the biggest viral moment from the show, which happened to be Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock over a joke latter cracked about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of Will slapping the comedian is now going viral.

It's quite unbelievable how such a moment took place at the 94th Academy Awards as for the first time, a violent gesture was showcased by one celebrity against another. After comedian Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald look, a furious Will Smith not only smacked Chris Rock on stage but also hurled curse words at him from the audience. The moment of Will slapping Chris is now being termed as the "wildest award show moment" ever.

Shortly after the video went viral, netizens have been showing off their creativity by coming up with funny memes and jokes relating to the viral incident. Many are also questioning The Academy's decision to honour Smith with the Best Actor Award despite his violent behaviour at the awards.

Take a look at netizens' reactions to Will Smith and Chris Rock's confrontation:

