Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story
It's an exciting time to be a Hollywood buff because Tinseltown's biggest night is currently underway; Oscars 2022! The 94th Academy Awards is currently taking place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and hosting the prestigious award ceremony is the triple threat combo - Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. After making glamorous appearances on the red carpet, Oscar aspirants hold their breaths as many are on route to possibly taking home their first Academy Award.
When it comes to the Oscars 2022 nominations, it's Benedict Cumberbatch's eye-opening Western, The Power of the Dog, directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion that's front and center with a history-making 12 nominations, including a Best Picture nod, Best Director for Jane, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for real life couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten, Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee and Best Adapted Screenplay for Campion. Following closely behind with 10 nods is Dune, along with Belfast and West Side Story with 7 and King Richard with 6, respectively.
Check out the full Oscars 2022 Winners List below:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Directing
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story *WINNER*
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune - Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay & David Sirota
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
King Richard - Zach Baylin
The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Short Film (Live Action)
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Music (Original Score)
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
Be Alive from King Richard - DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast - Van Morrison
No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days - Diane Warren
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Sound
Belfast
Dune *WINNER*
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Danny Glover
Honorary Academy Awards
Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann
Congratulations to the winners!
ALSO READ: Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Highlights from Hollywood's biggest night, the 94th Academy Awards
What did you think of the Oscars 2021 winners? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.