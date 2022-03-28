Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story

It's an exciting time to be a Hollywood buff because Tinseltown's biggest night is currently underway; Oscars 2022! The 94th Academy Awards is currently taking place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and hosting the prestigious award ceremony is the triple threat combo - Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. After making glamorous appearances on the red carpet, Oscar aspirants hold their breaths as many are on route to possibly taking home their first Academy Award.

When it comes to the Oscars 2022 nominations, it's Benedict Cumberbatch's eye-opening Western, The Power of the Dog, directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion that's front and center with a history-making 12 nominations, including a Best Picture nod, Best Director for Jane, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for real life couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten, Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee and Best Adapted Screenplay for Campion. Following closely behind with 10 nods is Dune, along with Belfast and West Side Story with 7 and King Richard with 6, respectively.

Check out the full Oscars 2022 Winners List below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story *WINNER*

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA - Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune - Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay & David Sirota

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

King Richard - Zach Baylin

The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive from King Richard - DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast - Van Morrison

No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days - Diane Warren

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Sound

Belfast

Dune *WINNER*

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Danny Glover

Honorary Academy Awards

Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann

Congratulations to the winners!

