Oscars 2022: Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Chris Rock and more to present the Academy Awards; See full list

After a lengthy awards season, the Oscars will be held in little over three weeks. As is customary, the Academy has revealed the first wave of presenters for the 94th annual event, which will be televised live on ABC and throughout the globe on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, after a rocky debut performance in downtown Los Angeles Union Station last year, the event returns to the Dolby Theatre this year. As per Just Jared, Oscar winner for "Dances with Wolves" and "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, "The Batman" star Zoe Kravitz, Oscars 2022 also-ran Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), 1993 Oscar nominee Rosie Perez, four-time Emmy winner Chris Rock, and "Minari" Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn will all present at the Oscars, which will be produced this year by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan.

However, while Hollywood prepares for its Big Night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its main event have recently been in the headlines for different reasons. The organisation has faced criticism for its intention to pre-tape eight categories and splice them into the presentation, as well as for its Covid guidelines. As per Deadline, COVID-19 vaccines will be needed for sitting and most other attendees, but not for presenters or performers, the Academy stated earlier in February.

Having said that, the Academy is decreasing the capacity of this year's performance to 2,500 instead of the normal 3,300, foregoing the annual member ticket lottery in order to reduce seats. Meanwhile, The Power of the Dog leads the field with ten nominations heading into this month's Oscar ceremony, followed by Dune with ten.

