Oscars 2023: Are Kate Bosworth and Justin Long engaged? Couple spark rumour at red carpet

The diamond ring, that big chunk of diamond on Kate Bosworth's finger, has left fans wondering whether the couple have officially transacted to being a fiancé.

As Justin Long and Kate Bosworth made their debut on Sunday night, it sparked a frenzy of gossip across the room. The "Blue Crush" actress and "Barbarian" actor posed for photos at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars.

While the couple posed for the picture together, which grabbed the aww moment as they looked beautiful, Bosworth looked stunning in a Monique Lhuillier gown, and Justin Long kept it simple yet dashing in a classic suit.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Theroux's relationship timeline

Bosworth and Long began dating in December 2021 after meeting on the set of one of their projects. Long accompanied Bosworth on her trip to Pädaste Manor in Estonia, where they spent a romantic weekend together, according to an insider.

Following the announcement of their romance, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other during leisurely strolls, vacations, and other activities.

It was clear that the couple were serious about each other, but Long went so far as to call her "the one" in an interview that occurred in April.

ALSO READ: 20 Best sci-fi shows on Netflix according to their IMDb rating - 2023

Kate Bosworth's previous relationship

Kate Bosworth was previously married to director Michael Polish for nearly eight years of marriage. The former couple announced their divorce in August 2021 and later filed for divorce legally in July 2022, about a year later.

If Justin Long and Kate get married, it will be Bosworth's second marriage with her lover, Beau.

As their public appearances are making sparks about their relationship, it will be more exciting to hear from the couple when they officially address it to their fans, as many are waiting to know what’s the status between the two love birds.

It definitely goes without saying that they are truly in love with the kind of romantic appearance the couple made on Oscars night this Sunday.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans confirms dating Alba Baptista with HILARIOUS scare videos; 5 things to know about their love story