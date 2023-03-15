Oscars 2023: Did Michelle Yeoh shade THIS person during her acceptance speech? Here's what we know

You can either make lemonade or taste the sour zest of a lime. But Michelle Yeoh took a completely different hit, as she might have dropped a sour zest of lime at CNN host Don Lemon during her Best Actress acceptance speech for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.

Michelle Yeoh's statement, which is directed towards Don Lemon

For all the little boys and girls who look like me and are watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. ‘This is proof to dream big, and dreams do come true,’ Yeoh, who is 60, went on to address the audience as she made history by becoming the first-ever Asian woman to win in the category.

She continued by saying, ‘And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.’ ‘Never give up.’

Many viewers speculated that Yeoh's remarks were in response to Lemon's sexist remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past "her prime" at the age of 51.

Here is how the well-known personalities reacted to the comment:

Stephanie Hamil dropped a tweet mentioning and questioning Yeoh’s acceptance speech: ‘Was this a jab at @donlemon?’ the political commentator commented.

Suspecting and speculating whether Yeoh’s comment was about women ‘being past their prime’ after they have crossed or are in their 40s?

While the senior editor of The Daily Beast agreed with the point as he stated, ‘I think Michelle Yeoh just called out Don Lemon during her #Oscars acceptance speech,’ said Matt Wilstein in his tweet.

In relation to which Briahna Joy Gray joked as he was shocked by this —’ Michelle Yeoh going after Don Lemon was not on my Oscar bingo card’, Bernie Sanders' former press secretary giggled as he commented.

To which Robert A. George, a Bloomberg opinion columnist, added by stating, ‘Michelle Yeoh!!! #Oscar2023 Nice sly dig at Don Lemon's "past your prime" line.’

Though there were many who disagreed and found the statement inspiring

While some were skeptical that Yeoh's remarks were directed at Lemon, others speculated that they were simply words of inspiration from a woman who won her first Oscar later in life.

"No. "I seriously doubt she was thinking about Don Lemon on one of the most important nights of her life," one Twitter user commented, disagreeing with the fact that she would rather take a hit at Don Lemon than be thankful to her close ones.