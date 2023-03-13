Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the 95th Academy Awards with 7 wins

Everything Everywhere All At Once had a field day at the 2023 Oscars. The much-anticipated 95th Academy Awards were held today March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. While many deserving films, directors, actors, other technicians and artists earned nods in the several categories, it was most definitely the best year for Everything Everywhere All At Once which was nominated in 11 categories and won the coveted golden knight in 7 major categories including Best Picture, Best Direction, and Best Actress among others. Read on to know more!

Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role

Despite the controversy regarding her now-deleted Instagram post about the lack of representation among the Best Actress winners at the Oscars over the past years, Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She thanked her directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and the cast and crew. Dedicating her award to mothers of the world she said, "For all the boys and girls who look like me watching this tonight, this is proof to dream big and dream come true. Ladies never let anyone tell you that you are past your prime."

The Daniels win Best Direction

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accepted the Best Direction award for their critically acclaimed, and commercially successful movie. While Scheinert too expressed gratitude to all mothers including his, Kwan’s speech left everybody in the audience teary-eyed.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once won the much-coveted Best Picture Award at the 2023 Oscars today. The film beat other movies like Elvis, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fablemans, and Tar among others.

Best Film Editing

The 2022 film also bagged the Academy Award in the Best Film Editing category. Paul Rogers accepted the award on stage and thanked his wife and the entire team. He also revealed that this is only his second movie.

Best Supporting Actor

An emotional Ke Huy Quan accepted the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. He remembered his 84-year-old mother on stage, who he said is watching him on TV. Quan also expressed that he could not believe he is living what people only see happening in movie and that this was the American Dream.

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once as well!

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received a standing ovation for the win. The latter thanked his school teachers for their efforts, whereas Kwan thanked his mother in his acceptance speech.

