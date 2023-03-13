Oscars 2023: Fans upset after Angela Bassett gets snubbed while Jamie Lee Curtis takes home the award

People were surprised with Angela Bassett losing the Oscars 2023 for the best supporting actress to Jamie Lee Curtis.

During the 2023 Oscars Awards ceremony, Jamie Lee Curtis took home a supporting actress award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once which shocked many people as Angela Bassett was considered as the frontrunner for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After the announcement of Jamie Lee Curtis winning the Oscars for best supporting category, the presenters Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan supported Angela Bassett moments later onstage. They said, ‘Hi, auntie. We love you’.

Fans also expressed their sadness as Angela Bassett was in a similar position at Oscars 1992. She was nominated for her portrayal of Tina Turner in a biopic ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’. But she lost the award to Holly Hunter.

Twitter reaction to Angela Bassett getting snubbed at 2023 Oscars

Fans were not happy as Angela Bassett was yet again snubbed at the Oscars. Some even praised the actress for her real reaction of losing the award rather than acting excited for Jamie Lee Curtis. One user wrote on Twitter that everyone knows Angela Bassett got robbed of the Oscars.

While the other user tweeted ‘Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. She is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON’.

Fans also expressed that Angela Bassett was incredibly stunning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which was definitely worthy of deserving an Oscar.

