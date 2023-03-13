Oscars 2023: Here is how you can watch the award winning movies

This year’s cinematic breakthrough has certainly made history with movies and artists of color also getting their due recognition. Everything Everywhere All at Once has created a history with its major wins at the 95th Academy Awards. Here is the complete list.

Oscar winning movies

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscar Award Category – Best Costume Design

Where can I watch it? – On Disney+ and on-demand stores

2. All Quiet on Western Front

Oscar Award Category – Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature, and Original Score

Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Netflix

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar Award Category – Best Picture, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Film editing, and Original Screenplay

Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Amazon Prime or use on-demand stores like Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube

4. Top Gun: Maverick

Oscar Award Category – Best Sound

Where can I watch it? – Paramount+ & Now Cinema, On-demand stores

5. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Oscar Award Category – Best Animated Feature

Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Netflix

6. The Whale

Oscar Award Category – Best make-up and hairstyling, Best Actor for Fraser

Where can I watch it? – You can either go to cinema hall or rent it from on-demand stores

7. Women Talking

Oscar Award Category – Best Adapted Screenplay

Where can I watch it? – In near cinemas

8. RRR

Oscar Award Category – Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu

Where can I watch it? – On Netflix

9. Navalny

Oscar Award Category – Best Documentary Feature

Where can I watch it? – You can rent or buy it from on-demand stores

10. An Irish Goodbye

Oscar Award Category – Best Live Action Short Film

Where can I watch it? – On BBC iPlayer

11. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Oscar Award Category – Best animated short film

Where can I watch it? – On BBC iPlayer

12. Avatar: The Way of Water

Oscar Award Category – Best Visual Effects category

Where can I watch it? – In cinemas