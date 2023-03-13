Oscars 2023: Here is how you can watch the award winning movies
This year’s cinematic breakthrough has certainly made history with movies and artists of color also getting their due recognition. Everything Everywhere All at Once has created a history with its major wins at the 95th Academy Awards. Here is the complete list.
1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Oscar Award Category – Best Costume Design
Where can I watch it? – On Disney+ and on-demand stores
2. All Quiet on Western Front
Oscar Award Category – Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature, and Original Score
Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Netflix
3. Everything Everywhere All at Once
Oscar Award Category – Best Picture, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Film editing, and Original Screenplay
Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Amazon Prime or use on-demand stores like Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube
4. Top Gun: Maverick
Oscar Award Category – Best Sound
Where can I watch it? – Paramount+ & Now Cinema, On-demand stores
5. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Oscar Award Category – Best Animated Feature
Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Netflix
6. The Whale
Oscar Award Category – Best make-up and hairstyling, Best Actor for Fraser
Where can I watch it? – You can either go to cinema hall or rent it from on-demand stores
7. Women Talking
Oscar Award Category – Best Adapted Screenplay
Where can I watch it? – In near cinemas
8. RRR
Oscar Award Category – Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu
Where can I watch it? – On Netflix
9. Navalny
Oscar Award Category – Best Documentary Feature
Where can I watch it? – You can rent or buy it from on-demand stores
10. An Irish Goodbye
Oscar Award Category – Best Live Action Short Film
Where can I watch it? – On BBC iPlayer
11. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Oscar Award Category – Best animated short film
Where can I watch it? – On BBC iPlayer
12. Avatar: The Way of Water
Oscar Award Category – Best Visual Effects category
Where can I watch it? – In cinemas
