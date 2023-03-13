Oscars 2023: Here is how you can watch the award winning movies

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Mar 13, 2023   |  05:14 PM IST  |  328
Movie posters
This year’s cinematic breakthrough has certainly made history with movies and artists of color also getting their due recognition. Everything Everywhere All at Once has created a history with its major wins at the 95th Academy Awards. Here is the complete list.   

Oscar winning movies  

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscar Award Category – Best Costume Design

Where can I watch it? – On Disney+ and on-demand stores

2. All Quiet on Western Front  

Oscar Award Category – Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature, and Original Score  

Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Netflix

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar Award Category – Best Picture, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Film editing, and Original Screenplay  

Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Amazon Prime or use on-demand stores like Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube  

4. Top Gun: Maverick

Oscar Award Category – Best Sound  

Where can I watch it? – Paramount+ & Now Cinema, On-demand stores

5. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Oscar Award Category – Best Animated Feature  

Where can I watch it? – You can stream it on Netflix

6. The Whale

Oscar Award Category – Best make-up and hairstyling, Best Actor for Fraser

Where can I watch it? – You can either go to cinema hall or rent it from on-demand stores

7. Women Talking

Oscar Award Category – Best Adapted Screenplay

Where can I watch it? – In near cinemas

8. RRR

Oscar Award Category – Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu

Where can I watch it? – On Netflix

9. Navalny

Oscar Award Category – Best Documentary Feature

Where can I watch it? – You can rent or buy it from on-demand stores

10. An Irish Goodbye

Oscar Award Category – Best Live Action Short Film

Where can I watch it? – On BBC iPlayer

11. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Oscar Award Category – Best animated short film

Where can I watch it? – On BBC iPlayer

12. Avatar: The Way of Water

Oscar Award Category – Best Visual Effects category

Where can I watch it? – In cinemas

