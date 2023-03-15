Oscars 2023: How a 6-member team brought 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' the Best Editing award?

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the Oscars 2023 with 7 awards in major categories. Apart from winning the Best Picture and The Best Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert sci-fi movie also bagged the Best Film Editing Award at the 95th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on March 12. But, what is fascinating about this win is that the excellent visual effects in the nearly 500 shots were created by a group of 6 extremely talented artists who worked from home during the Covid-19 pandemic under the leadership of Zak Stoltz.

The Visual Effects Team of Everything Everywhere All At Once

As per School of Motion, despite some doubt about whether the team could pull off the humongous task ahead of them, the Daniels chose them because they wanted a close-knit group that could work and have fun together.

What is interesting is that Stoltz did not have any experience working on the VFX of feature films before this. However, the director duo had worked with him and others like Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer, and Jeff Desom on music videos and other projects. Apart from them, the team also had two new members Matthew Wauhkonen and Evan Halleck. But, the entire team had some or other experience working as directors, filmmakers, VFX artists, and/or art directors.

Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once trailer below:

VFX supervisor Zak Stoltz was ‘fearless’

Speaking to the School of Motion Feldbau said that their familiarity with each other and the Daniels made it easy for them to churn out so many VFX. He also added that all of them could pitch in and understand just how ‘weird’ things were going to get. Feldbau further shared that this being Zak’s first feature film made him ‘fearless’. Furthermore, Desom added, “It really helped that every one of us is kind of a jack of all trades, so we know what has to be done in a given shot. That takes so much back and forth out of the equation to make something like this possible. All of us could really be our own mini post house.”

It is interesting and awe-inspiring that a small group of 6 members could pull off the amazing VFX in the Academy Award-winning film for both Best Picture and Best Editing.

