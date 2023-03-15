Oscars 2023: How did Tems respond to people criticizing her controversial dress? Find out

At the 95th Academy Awards, Tems’ red carpet outfit was one of most talked about on social media and otherwise. She was nominated for the category of Best Original Song for her work on Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter looked glamorous on the red carpet as she donned a puffy white gown with a high slit and huge portion of the same curled around her back. This outfit received both praises and flak from the social media users. While some are praising Tems for her eye-catching outfit, others feel sad for the people behind the singer who cannot view the ceremony.

Here is what Tems has to respond to the people who are criticizing her controversial dress.

Tems response to criticism

Tems quickly became the subject of the criticism as the Oscars ceremony picture went viral in which people seated behind the singer and songwriter were struggling to see the stage because the puffy portion of her dress over the head completely obstructed their view.

On March 13 2023, Tems responded to people criticizing her controversial red carpet dress. She shared the pictures of Oscars night on Instagram with a cheeky caption, ‘Uh Ohh’. Tems also doubled down and let the people know that she remains unbothered by the comments as she posted another set of pictures on Twitter with the caption ‘Oops’ along with a blushing emoji. The Nigerian singer and songwriter has made it clear with her cheeky responses that remains unbothered with what people have to say.

Some fans even defended Tems dress by saying that this criticism was borne on racial prejudice. This is because earlier when the white celebrities like Lady Gaga wore the dress with an obstructed view they were not criticized.

