Oscars 2023: Is Rihanna on path to EGOT status with the Academy Awards nomination this year?

Now that Rihanna has been nominated for the best song category at 2023 Oscars, fans have been wondering if she is on path to an EGOT. The singer has been nominated for the 95th Academy Award for the song Lift Me Up which was featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not only Rihanna is nominated for the Oscars but she will also be performing at the ceremony after headlining the 2023 Super Bowl with an iconic performance. Let’s take a detailed look to know whether the singer is on path to EGOT.

Is Rihanna closer to EGOT status?

Some must be wondering what EGOT club is? For the status of EGOT, you need to win the awards in the four major award ceremonies including Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Some of the celebrities who have secured EGOT over the years include Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

However, Rihanna is not much closer to securing EGOT status. The singer has only won Grammy awards and has been nominated for the 2023 Oscars. To secure EGOT status, the Work singer will still need to win Emmys, Tonys, and Oscars. However, this might be possible as the singer has been also exploring acting in movies like Ocean’s 8, Home, Battleship, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Rihanna has had a pretty big year this time around with the Super Bowl Performance and Oscars nominations. The singer released her last album Anti in 2016 and since then have been focusing on building the make-up and Fashion Empire. All this while Rihanna also gave birth to a baby boy and is currently pregnant with the other child.

ALSO READ: Rihanna has a surprise for senior citizens who re-created her Super Bowl Halftime performance in viral TikTok