Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards
Deepika Padukone - who is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars this year - looks extraordinary in an off-shouldered black velvet gown. She accessorized the look with a statement neckpiece, and styled her hair in a bun.
James Friend was awarded the Best Cinematography award. He went on stage to thank his family and fellow crew members. The movie surprised everyone with its win as Best Picture at the BAFTAS. The movie was released last October on Netflix.
The movie An Irish Goodbye, won the award for Best Live Action Short Film. While accepting the award, James Martin revealed that it is his birthday. For which, the whole Dolby Theatre went on to sing Happy Birthday.
The movie, Navalny, is taking home the Oscar award for Best Documentary Feature. It revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The movie covers his political history and attempted assassination.
While accepting the award, filmmaker Daniel Roher thanked everyone back home. He also thanked them for the courage.
Team RRR - S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR grace the 95th Academy Awards. RRR’s Naatu Naatu which has been nominated under the Best Original Song Category will also be performed at the 95th Academy Awards.
Jamie Lee Curtis wins the award for Best Supporting Actress. This marks her first win. During the speech, she thanked everyone. While getting up from the chair to accept the award, she appeared to be shocked while hugging everyone around her. Her co-star Stephanie Hsu was nominated for the same category.
Ke Huy Quan takes home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The whole Dolby Theatre gave a standing ovation while he walked up on the stage. During his emotional speech which made everyone teary-eyed, he thanked his mom. He said, 'My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar. My journey started in a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say such stories happen in movies. THIS IS THE AMERICAN DREAM."
He ended up crying and thanking everyone and gave special mention to his wife.
The Best Animated Feature Film went to Pinnachio. Guillermo along with the team came up on stage and thanked everyone for the efforts and his wife.
Taking a dig at Will Smith and his slapping fiasco with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel said that if anybody gets violent this year, they will be awarded the Best Actor honour and be allowed to deliver a winning speech of about 90 minutes. Moreover, he said that people should do what they did last year, which is, 'nothing'.
Jimmy Kimmel begins the 2023 Oscars with appreciating all the nominees. He took a dig at Steven Spielberg and The Fablemans. He also spoke about Rihanna and hailed her Super Bowl Halftime performance.