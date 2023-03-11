Oscars 2023 Predictions: Will Everything Everywhere All at Once sweep major awards this year?

The 95th Academy Awards are just around the corner. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and is set to take place on March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT. Fans all around the world are eagerly waiting to see who will pick up the knight carrying a crusader's sword. Earlier this year, BAFTA and Golden Globes paved the way for the Oscars. They established a narrative as to who will take the prestigious award home. Without any further ado, let us dive into the Oscars 2023 predictions.

Oscars predictions: Who will win this year?

Best Picture

Nominations:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



Who should win: Everything Everywhere All at Once



I believe that it is quite obvious that Everything Everywhere All at Once is the frontrunner for this category. With 11 nominations across different categories, this movie has been knocking down competitors in other award shows. The movie starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu has left a mark on the audience’s mind. We can’t ignore the beauty of Top Gun: Maverick. The most awaited sequel broke records and was dominating the theatres for a long time. Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin has been a tough contender whereas All Quiet on the Western Front went on to gain critics' approval.

Best Actress

Nominations:

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Who should win: Michelle Yeoh



In this category, only two women are up for the win – Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh. With Blanchett’s history of winning two Oscars already (The Aviator and Blue Jasmine), she is giving tough competition to Yeoh. On the other hand, it is safe to say that 2023 is Michelle Yeoh’s year. She has been bagging multiple awards throughout the year and giving emotional speeches. Her role as a laundry-owning mother and wife who travels through the multiverse has struck a chord with the audience. Pretty sure, people would love to see her on the stage again.



Best Actor

Nominations:

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Who should win: Austin Butler

Might Surprise: Brendan Fraser

Well, with electrifying performances from all the nominees, it is quite difficult to predict the winner. Talking about the performances, Austin Butler in Elvis turned out to be the star performer. Right from his accent to his body language, Butler was definitely born to play this role. He bagged the award for Best Actor in both BAFTAs and Golden Globe. Keeping this in mind, we can say Austin is all set to win the Oscars.

The only thing we need to acknowledge is Brendan Fraser. His return to the cinema with The Whale as a 600-pound writing teacher is a once-in-a-lifetime performance. He bagged both Critic’s Choice and SAG Awards.



Looking at the history of the Academy Awards, the preference for this category has been music biopics. Earlier in 2019, Rami Malek won the award for playing the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The nomination also has Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) and Christian Bale (Vice) who were critically acclaimed.

Best Director

Nominations:

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Who Should Win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Just like Best Picture and Best Actress, this category has a clear winner. It is quite difficult to beat the legendary Steven Spielberg but given how the duo has been winning awards, it is predictable that they will bag the award. Not to forget that the director duo has already made history by entering the Best Director category. This is the fifth time that the Academy Award has seen two directors getting nominated.

