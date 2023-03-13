Oscars 2023: Rihanna owns the stage as she performs Lift Me Up for the very first time; A$AP Rocky cheers

Rihanna’s performance at the 2023 Oscars was one of the much-anticipated acts at the 95th Academy Awards. The 35-year-old singer rarely disappoints her fans when it comes to delivering an awe-worthy performance and today was no exception. Apart from the fact that Rihanna, pregnant, performed at a global event for the second time after her much-talked-about gig at the Super Bowl Halftime show last month, it was also the very first time she sang her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on stage.

Rihanna’s Oscar 2023 performance takes the limelight

Prior to her performance, Rihanna was introduced on the stage by Danai Gurira, who is known for her role of Okoye in the Marvel franchise of Black Panther movies. The actress introduced the pop titan as ‘royalty in her own right’. She said, "Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Tems and Rihanna wrote a ballad that speaks from the heart as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.” Continuing further, she added, "Chadwick's powerful artistry, his magnetism and incomparable humanity left an indelible mark on our hearts. Chadwick embodied the Wakandan king T'Challa."

Rihanna looked striking in a custom-made ensemble by Maison Margiela Artisanal. She owned the stage and the audience’s attention as she crooned the emotional song about powering through grief. After her performance ended, Rihanna received a standing ovation from the audience. Her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky cheered for her as well.

Rihanna’s very first Oscar nomination

Rihanna earned an Oscar nomination for the very first time with Lift Me Up. Other nominees in the category include Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Naatu Naatu from RRR. The coveted award was ultimately bagged by team RRR for Naatu Naatu.

