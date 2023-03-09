Oscars 2023: Rihanna’s performance to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue - what to expect from 95th Academy Awards

The 2023 Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. While the biggest night of Hollywood is a few days away, people are already excited to find out what the 95th Academy Awards has in store for them. Well, if you are one of them too, you have nothing to worry about. Continue reading to find out what you can expect from the upcoming awards night!

What to expect at the 2023 Oscars?

Rihanna and other artists’ performances

Rihanna is all set to perform her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 2023 Oscars. It is nominated in the Best Original Song category as well. Apart from her, other performances include This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once by David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Indian singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also perform Naatu Naatu from RRR.

However, Lady Gaga whose song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick has also earned a nod in the Best Original song category, would not be performing, since she would not get time to rehearse for her act in the midst of shooting for the Joker sequel.

Jimmy Kimmel to address the Will Smith vs Chris Rock debacle in his monologue

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Academy Awards, making a hattrick as the host of the prestigious ceremony. Kimmel is expected to address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage last year at the 94th Academy Awards. As per USA Today, executive producer Molly McNearey, who is also Kimmel’s wife, reportedly said that they are going to address it and then move on. She explained that they do not want to make this year about last year, but it is certainly something that they can and will address in a ‘comedic fashion’.

All filmmakers to be honoured at Oscars 2023

Last year, awards for categories like film editing and animated shorts were handed out before the live telecast. However, this time around, all 23 categories will be announced during the show. Producer Glenn Weiss told the media portal that they will be paying a tribute to all the filmmakers at this year’s Academy Awards, and will make sure that everybody is a part of the process.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel has a plan in case of another Oscar slap; DETAILS here