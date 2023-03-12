Oscars 2023: What does the $126,000 worth gift bag include? Here's everything you need to know

Getting nominated for the Oscars is an achievement in itself. But, the cherry on top is the luxury gift bag that is bestowed upon the nominees who make it to the Oscars. Yes, you read that right! No matter who takes home the iconic golden statue at the 2023 Oscars, nobody will be going back empty handed that’s for sure. Every year, the winners and nominees are presented with a goodie bag worth thousands of dollars.

The 95th Academy Awards will be one of the most glorious events of the year, with all eyes on who will bag the coveted golden statue. This year, nominees will get an “Everyone Wins” gift hamper that costs a whopping $126,000. In 2022, nominees got a hamper worth over $137,000.

What’s inside the “Everyone Win” Oscars gift bag?

The “Everyone Win” gift bag features 60 items, ranging from luxury getaways to lifestyle and beauty products. The most expensive part of the gift is a vacation worth $40,000 to Canada for three nights. Besides, the hamper boasts of luxury fragrances worth $400. A swanky three-night stay Italian getaway package worth $9,000 is also included in the hamper. Other than this, it features luxury skincare products, Japanese milk bread, a gift box of Bateel dates, a plot in Australia, and body sculpting vouchers.

Who gets the goodie bags?

The nominees for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress get Oscar goodie bags. The recipients also have the option to refuse presents. Last year, actor Denzel Washington refused to take his bag, while actor JK Simmons donated it to a charity auction. This year’s lucky nominees include Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Michelle Williams, and Judd Hirsch, to name a few.

