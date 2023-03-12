Oscars 2023: Which categories did the academy eliminate? Read here

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated awards night is set to take place on March 12, 2023. The Academy Awards are known for their glitz and glamor and the Oscars 2023 is no different. Over the years, the Oscars ceremony has undergone a lot of changes, including modifications in the category selection. Some categories have been included while some have been discarded for various reasons. To streamline the awards ceremony, several categories were merged and the number of awards were reduced. Here’re the few Oscar categories that have been discontinued by the academy, take a look -

Best Title Writing

The category was introduced to appreciate the importance of title writing in movies. This category didn’t continue for long and was removed following the 1930 Oscars.

Best Assistant Director and Best Dance Direction

The Best Assistant Director category was introduced in 1993 to acknowledge assistant directors. With time, the Oscars became more focused on popularity than acknowledging hard work. Therefore, the category became less relevant and dissolved in 1937. While the Oscars for Best Dance Direction was introduced in 1935 and dissolved in 1937. Since then, most choreographers have gotten no Academy recognition.

Best Director(comedy)

The category was introduced to acknowledge directors doing outstanding work in comedy. Earlier, the ‘Best director’ category was divided into comedy and drama. The category was later discontinued and merged to become one category ‘Best dramatic director’.

Best Original Story

The category was introduced to appreciate the contribution of screenwriters who create stories. However, the story was dissolved after the 1957 awards ceremony.

Academy Juvenile Award

The award was presented from 1935 to 1961. However, the category was dissolved and its recognition was later merged with the Best Supporting Actor and Actress category.

