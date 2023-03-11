Oscars 2023: Who has won the most number of Academy Awards?

Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here! The 95th Academy Awards is taking place on Sunday, March 12 and the whole entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement. The Oscars are considered as the most illustrious awards ceremony in the world of cinema. Over the years, many cinematic legends have received several Academy Awards nominations and have won most of them to make history at the Oscars. The prestigious awards ceremony has honored a number of Hollywood gems all these years and is still making history. Read out to know which actors, actresses, and movies have won the most Oscars of all time.

Who has won the most Oscars for acting?

Katharine Hepburn holds the maximum number of Oscars for acting. She received four Academy Awards for best actress category out of 12 nominations. She has earned the most reputable award for her role in the films like "The Lion in Winter", "Morning Glory", "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner", and "On Golden Pond". Daniel Day-Lewis is the only actor in the history of Academy Awards to have bagged three best actor awards. Apart from Daniel Day-Lewis, Walter Brennan and Jack Nicholson also hold three Oscars for acting.

Who has won the most Oscars overall?

Out of all nominations in the history of Academy Awards, Walt Disney has won the most Oscars ever. He has been nominated 59 times in the history of the academy awards. The late famed producer has won 26 times in the course of his career. In 1932, he bagged his first award for the Best animated short film "Flowers and Trees,". It was the first time in the history of the Oscars that an animated film has achieved such a milestone.

What movies have won the most Oscars?

The three most iconic films in the history of Oscars that have won the most academy awards are ‘Ben-Hur’ that has bagged 11 awards out of 12 nominations; ‘Titanic’(1997) has won 11 awards out of 14 nominations; and "the Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," (2003) which has been nominated for 11 categories and won in each of them.

