Oscars 2023: Why do fans think Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ win was ‘rude’?

Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett were nominated for the Best Supporting Actress category at Oscars 2023 for their roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever respectively. People cheered loudly as Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar award however some fans were not happy with how Angela Bassett reacted to this win. Here is everything we know about this situation.

Angela Bassett reacts to Jamie Lee Curtis win

The people in Dolby Theater were quite happy with Jamie Lee Curtis’ win at the 95th Academy Awards for the best supporting actress and even cheered loudly as she went on stage to receive the same. However, some people were unhappy with Angela Bassett’s reaction or lack thereof.

The ABC telecast shows that even when Bassett was sitting on the first row she didn’t stand up to clap like the others and kept a blank expression on her face. One user tweeted that even if Angela Bassett didn’t win the Oscar she could have clapped for the winner. Just because she herself didn’t win, she could have clapped for the winners.

While the other user tweeted that Angela Bassett could have lost gracefully. She didn’t have to sit there with a scowl looking pissed. Another one write, ‘Angela Bassett not standing up for Jamie Lee Curtis is kinda shady. I get you’re upset for not winning but damn’. Neither Bassett nor Curtis have made any official comment about the same.

The other section of Twitter is upset that Angela Bassett was snubbed at the Oscars yet again. They even appreciated her real reaction rather than faking excitement for Curtis.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: Which categories did the academy eliminate? Read here