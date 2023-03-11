Oscars 2023: Why is the red carpet champagne-hued this year breaking from 62-year-old tradition?

The host of 2023 Oscars – Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday unveiled the color change of the red carpet by breaking more than six decade tradition. This year the carpet will be of champagne hue colored. This year’s host Kimmel joked that the color change of the carpet was prompted by last year's incident of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The organizers of the Oscars mentioned that they want this year’s carpet to symbolize mellow similar to the beach at sunset.

2023 Oscars carpet change

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday joked about the color change of carpet and said, ‘I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows just how confident we are that no blood will be shed’.

The opting of the champagne-hued color by the Oscars this time was because they wanted ‘soothing’ and light color which did not clash with the orange tent which will be placed to protect attendees from potential weather change.

The color change of the red carpet for this year’s Oscars seems to be in alignment with the trend of colorful carpets in the previous award ceremonies and galas including Emmys and Golden Globes. The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Los Angeles even had a purple carpet. As per the president of Event Carpet Pros who have been manufacturing carpets for the Oscars, Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes red is still the popular color for the events but other colors such as gray, black, and white have been gaining quite a traction. Lavender is certainly the color of this season.

