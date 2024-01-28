Oscars 2024: Nominees, Date, Where To Watch, Streaming Details, Premiere Time & More

The excitement is building as the 96th Academy Awards nominations are set to be unveiled this Tuesday. Films like Oppenheimer and Barbie, which made waves at the summer box office, are expected to score big.

Also running are acclaimed movies like Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and The Holdovers, riding high on critical praise. The Oscars ceremony, slated for March 10, will be hosted by the seasoned Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. Get ready for the excitement, and stay tuned for the live updates as the nominations are revealed!

2024 Oscar Nominations:

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Costume Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Original Score:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Live Action Short Film:

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Original Song:

The Fire Inside — Flamin’ Hot (Becky G)

I’m Just Ken — Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away — American Symphony (Jon Batiste)

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) — Killers of the Flower Moon (Jimmie Tramel)

What Was I Made For? — Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Documentary Feature Film:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

International Feature Film:

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Animated Feature Film:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Barbie

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Production Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Film Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Actor in a Leading Role:

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role:

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Directing:

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

