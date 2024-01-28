Oscars 2024: Nominees, Date, Where To Watch, Streaming Details, Premiere Time & More

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees for Oscars 2024 in 23 categories during a livestream on Oscar.com. Read on to learn about nominees, where you can watch the show, and more.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Jan 28, 2024
IMDb
Barbie nominated as the Best Picture at the Oscars ( IMDb )
Key Highlight
  • Anticipation is rising for the 96th Academy Awards as the nominations are already announced
  • The Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time

The excitement is building as the 96th Academy Awards nominations are set to be unveiled this Tuesday. Films like Oppenheimer and Barbie, which made waves at the summer box office, are expected to score big. 

Also running are acclaimed movies like Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and The Holdovers, riding high on critical praise. The Oscars ceremony, slated for March 10, will be hosted by the seasoned Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. Get ready for the excitement, and stay tuned for the live updates as the nominations are revealed!


2024 Oscar Nominations:

Actress in a Supporting Role:

  • Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera — Barbie
  • Jodie Foster — Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Costume Design:

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Sound:

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Original Score:

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay:

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay:

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Live Action Short Film:

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Night of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film:

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Actor in a Supporting Role:

  • Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling — Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Original Song:

  • The Fire Inside — Flamin’ Hot (Becky G)
  • I’m Just Ken — Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away — American Symphony (Jon Batiste)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) — Killers of the Flower Moon (Jimmie Tramel)
  • What Was I Made For? — Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Documentary Feature Film:

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film:

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

International Feature Film:

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Animated Feature Film:

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Barbie

Makeup and Hairstyling:

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Production Design:

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Film Editing:

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Cinematography:

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Visual Effects:

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Actor in a Leading Role:

  • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
  • Colman Domingo — Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role:

  • Annette Bening — Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan — Maestro
  • Emma Stone — Poor Things

Directing:

  • Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Picture:

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

FAQ

When will the 2024 Oscars be?
They're happening on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Just like last year's Academy Awards, it's on the second Sunday in March.
Where can you catch the 2024 Oscars on TV?
Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
