Oscars 2024 - When is the 96th Academy Awards Happening? Know the Date, Venue, and Outline of the Event

The 96th Academy Awards, which will be held in 2024, will once again honor and reward the top performers in the motion picture industry for their outstanding performances.

Los Angeles will be in the spotlight once more, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its longstanding broadcasting partner, ABC, have set March 10, 2024, as the date for the event.

The Academy Awards are generally presented in February, but for the previous three years, the month of March has been selected to immortalize a few people in film history.

What are the important dates for the Oscars in 2024?

The Academy has released important dates leading up to the big day in March. The Governor Awards will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, with the general-entry submission due on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The general entrance categories' qualifying term will conclude on December 31, 2023.

Here is a complete list of important deadlines:

The complete list of crucial dates for the 96th Academy Awards is mentioned below: The following is a complete list of notable dates for the 2024 Oscar season. These are not fixed or are subject to change based on the academy's final choices.

A. The deadline for general entry category submissions

November 15, 2023

B. The preliminary voting period begins on

December 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

C. Preliminary voting will conclude on

5:00 p.m.PT on December 21, 2023

D. The Oscar shortlist will be announced on

December 21, 2023

F. he eligibility period will conclude on

December 31, 2023

G. Voting on nominations begins on

11:00 a.m. PT on January 11, 2024

H. The nomination voting period closes on

January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

I. The Oscar nominations will be announced on

January 23, 2024

J. Luncheon for Oscar nominees:

February 12, 2024

K. The final voting will commence on

February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

L. Scientific and technological awards will be presented on

February 23, 2024

M. Final voting will conclude on

February 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

Recap of the 95th Academy Awards 2023



The 95th Academy Awards, held in March 2023, were all about comebacks. Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh won Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Actress for 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' a moving narrative of grit and endurance.



The Upcoming Oscars 2024:Key pointers

The Upcoming Oscars 2024 will have notable nominees, including Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Dune: Part Two, but it will be some time before we know whether or not the major studio films make an impact on the award season.

