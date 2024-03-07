Oscars 2024: Why are ‘Fab 5’ presenters coming back this season? DEETS

The Oscars, an annual celebration of cinematic excellence, captivate audiences worldwide. This prestigious event honors outstanding achievements in filmmaking across various categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

With glamorous red carpet arrivals and memorable acceptance speeches, the Oscars serve as a platform to recognize the hard work and creativity of talented individuals within the film industry. From iconic moments to unexpected wins, this year's Oscars are bringing back the 'Fab 5' iconic moment from earlier days.

Why are the ‘Fab 5’ making a comeback at the Oscars in 2024?

The creative minds orchestrating the 2024 Oscars are drawing inspiration from the 2009 ceremony, reviving the concept of past winners paying homage to current nominees before revealing this year's victors in each of the four acting categories.

During a press conference on Wednesday, March 6 on Zoom, as four days are left before the Oscars go live on March 10, Raj Kapoor, the executive producer and showrunner of the Oscars, said, “I think one of the things we’re most excited about is what we call Fab Five. We did a deep dive into so many of the past Oscar shows, and even though we’ve been a part of previous shows, even though I think all of us have watched the show since we were kids, we always feel like we learn.”

He continued, “So, we went back, we did a deep dive into Oscars history, and one of the best moments that we loved, and has not been repeated till this year, was the year that Bill Condon [screenwriter of Gods and Monsters and Chicago] did it, and it was this lovely storytelling. And, again, it came down to connection. It was past winners speaking to present nominees, and just that lovely connection and that human interaction.”

Kapoor further added, “And so we thought we’d love to try it again. So, we tasked Erin [Irwin], who is one of our other producers, and she’s done an amazing job. And so during the show in our acting categories, five former winners will present to the five nominees, and we think it’s just going to be a great piece of storytelling and connection at home that you will maybe get to hear these personal stories and these personal interactions, and you get to root for your favorite actor or actress in this really personal way. So, we’re really excited to have that come to life.”

Back at the Oscars 2009, Whoopi Goldberg, Goldie Hawn, Anjelica Huston, Eva Marie Saint, and Tilda Swinton were the ‘Fab 5’ who presented the nominees for best supporting actress.

On the other hand, Alan Arkin, Cuba Gooding Jr., Joel Grey, Kevin Kline, and Christopher Walken presented the nominees for best-supporting actor. Halle Berry, Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, Sophia Loren, and Shirley MacLaine presented the nominees for Best Actress. Adrien Brody, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Anthony Hopkins, and Ben Kingsley presented the nominees for best actor.

Rickey Minor talks about music at the Oscars 2024

Rickey Minor, reprising his role as music director for the Oscars for the fourth time in six years, provided insight into his selection process during a panel discussion. He highlighted the importance of capturing a spectrum of emotions and representing a diverse array of musical sources throughout the show's soundtrack. He said, “But it’s about the energy of the room. So, we have a plan, but I’ll call an audible just like that. You know, if I feel the audience needs something that needs to pump them up, I’ve got it right in the pocket. And so the band’s always ready. And I think they love it, too, because they never know what’s coming.”

Raj Kapoor also chimed in, saying, “This year, the orchestra is live on our stage. So, we are celebrating 42 incredible musicians that will be seen throughout the evening. … And we are treating the music performances very different. Sometimes, it’s full orchestration. Sometimes, they may be a little bit more intimate. And that will lend itself when we get to the In Memoriam performance.”

Although the Academy has not disclosed the specific roles each presenter will undertake at this year's Oscars, the announced presenters include esteemed actors who have previously triumphed in various acting categories. Notably, Jessica Lange and Al Pacino, who have both secured wins in both lead and supporting roles, have been positioned in roles that align with their past achievements. Moreover, the show has booked Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as presenters. The Oscars 2024 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

