Oscars 2025: Academy CEO Addresses Karla Sofía Gascón's 'Historic' Nomination Amid Controversy; Urges 'Respect' For Actress

Karla Sofía Gascón made history by being the first-ever trans actress nominated for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars. However, amid the controversy over her offensive resurfaced old tweets, the Emilia Pérez actress had to skip a few of the recent Award ceremonies, despite being a nominee.

Gascón is set to attend the Academy Awards, set to be held on Sunday, March 2. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Academy CEO Bill Kramer addressed the ongoing controversies associated with the actress and demanded "respect" if she decided to attend the ceremony.

Kramer clarified that although the Academy does not "condone hate speech," Gascón's nomination is "historic" and deserves to be recognized. He explained that all nominees are invited and deserve to be treated with respect, so the same applies to Gascón, regardless of the current situation.

"If Karla joins us for the night, I hope there is an air of respect," he added. Kramer emphasized that over 200 nominees will be celebrated at the awards night and that the ceremony is so much more than that one person.

On January 30, shortly after the openly trans actress's historic Oscars nomination, journalist Sarah Hagi shared screenshots of her old Islamophobic and anti-Black rhetoric tweets. After the posts were brought to people's attention, Gascón received scrutiny and alleged death threats on social media. She has since deleted her X account.

Later, the actress shared an apology for her insensitive remarks. "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt," she told The Hollywood Reporter. As someone who belongs to a marginalised community, she empathized with the pain and apologized for causing it.

Apart from Gascón's Best Actress nod, Emilia Pérez is headed for the Oscars with 12 more nominations, including Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldana) and Best Film.