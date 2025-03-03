Oscars 2025: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye Pay Tribute to James Bond; See the Iconic Singers Honor 007

The James Bond franchise had a moment of its own at the 2025 Oscars with a medley dedicated to the films, introduced by former Bond girl Halle Berry and performed by Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye, with a preamble by Margaret Qualley.

The first singer, Lisa, a well-known K-pop idol, sang a snippet of Live and Let Die while showcasing her world-famous dance moves. Doja took on Diamonds Are Forever, originally sung by Shirley Bassey, and Raye performed Skyfall, for which Adele won an Oscar in 2012.

The 007 franchise has been in the headlines quite a bit lately, and not because of a new movie. Last week, a piece of news broke that producers and siblings Michael G. Wilson, 83, and Barbara Broccoli, 64—the custodians of the Bond film franchise—were selling their interest in their late father’s EON, the company that kept the Broccoli family in creative control of the iconic Bond saga since the character first appeared on screen in 1962, to Amazon.

In November, the two were honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, one of several Governors Awards accolades. And tonight, they were acknowledged again as Bond received a musical tribute to its decades of film-specific songs.

The music of Bond is as famed as the character himself, blending cinematic majesty with pop charm. The celebrated surf guitar melody of the James Bond Theme was written by Monty Norman and arranged by John Barry. Shirley Bassey contributed Goldfinger to the franchise in 1964, followed by Diamonds Are Forever in 1971. Paul McCartney’s Live and Let Die (1973), Duran Duran’s A View to a Kill (1985), Adele’s Skyfall (2012), Sam Smith’s Writing's on the Wall (2015), and Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die (2020) have all been just as impactful.

Asked about her co-singers on the red carpet, Raye said, “They are two ridiculous, true artists… I love them both so much.”

