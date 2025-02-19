Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Ana de Amras to Present at This Year's Awards; See the Full List Here
A new group of Oscar presenters has been announced on Wednesday, which includes big names such as Selena Gomez, Ana de Armas and Lily Depp-Rose among others.
The recently released list includes Gomez from Emilia Perez, Joe Alwyn from The Brutalist, Lily-Rose Depp from Nosferatu, and Willem Dafoe from Gladiator II.
The recently released list includes Gomez from Emilia Perez, Joe Alwyn from The Brutalist, Lily-Rose Depp from Nosferatu, and Willem Dafoe from Gladiator II.
This year, Emilia Perez leads Oscar nominations with 13 nods from the panel, followed by Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist, which has secured 10 nominations. Other notable presenters announced include Oprah Winfrey, Ana de Armas, and Sterling K. Brown.
Moreover, Ben Stiller, Goldie Hawn, and Nick Offerman have been added to the latest list of presenters. Hawn previously won an Oscar for her role in Cactus Flower in 1970, earning the award for Best Supporting Actress. She was also nominated for Best Actress in 1981 for her role in Benjamin.
As for the previously announced list of presenters, revealed ahead of the ceremony, it included Oscar-winning actors Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Emma Stone.
Other names on the list included Bowen Yang, Elle Fanning, Amy Poehler, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, June Squibb, and Penélope Cruz.
The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2.
