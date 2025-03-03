Oscars 2025: Take a Peak at Behind the Scenes Moments You Missed; From Best Actor Nominees Cute Snap to Besties Queen Latifa-Oprah
Find the best behind-the-scenes moments from the Oscars 2025 inside that did not make it to the broadcast. Keep scrolling to see the pictures.
Welcome to behind the scenes of the Oscars 2025, Hollywood's most glamorous night at the Dolby Theater, where feelings ran high—from joyful tears to victory celebrations. See the unforgettable moments that were not broadcast, through behind-the-scenes photos of the losers, performers, winners, and presenters before and after they took center stage.
Behind the glamour of the broadcast show, backstage photographers captured the unbridled emotion and unvarnished response of the stars of the evening.
Scroll down to discover the most fascinating behind-the-scenes photos from the Oscars 2025.
1. Best Actor nominee, Timothee Chalamet walks hand-in-hand with his mom, Nicole Flender at the 97th Academy Awards.
2. Add Queen Latifa and Oprah Winfrey being absolute besties backstage at the Oscars to your 2025 bingo card.
3. Former Best Actor Cillian Murphy and Best Actress Emma Stone share a tête-à-tête backstage.
4. Best Actor nominees Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes take an adorable groupfie.
5. A Real Pain co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg can't stop chatting with each other amid a victorious night.
6. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have 'Wicked' fun backstage after a powerful musical act.
These spontaneous photos capture the butterflies prior to taking the Oscars 2025 stage, the relief once the speeches have been delivered, and the pure elation of triumph.
