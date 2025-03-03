Oscars 2025: Take a Peak at Behind the Scenes Moments You Missed; From Best Actor Nominees Cute Snap to Besties Queen Latifa-Oprah

Find the best behind-the-scenes moments from the Oscars 2025 inside that did not make it to the broadcast. Keep scrolling to see the pictures.

Ipshita Chakraborty
Written by Ipshita Chakraborty , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on Mar 03, 2025 | 10:13 AM IST | 4.2K
CC: Getty Images
CC: Getty Images

Welcome to behind the scenes of the Oscars 2025, Hollywood's most glamorous night at the Dolby Theater, where feelings ran high—from joyful tears to victory celebrations. See the unforgettable moments that were not broadcast, through behind-the-scenes photos of the losers, performers, winners, and presenters before and after they took center stage.

Behind the glamour of the broadcast show, backstage photographers captured the unbridled emotion and unvarnished response of the stars of the evening.

Scroll down to discover the most fascinating behind-the-scenes photos from the Oscars 2025.

1. Best Actor nominee, Timothee Chalamet walks hand-in-hand with his mom, Nicole Flender at the 97th Academy Awards.

CC: Getty Images

2. Add Queen Latifa and Oprah Winfrey being absolute besties backstage at the Oscars to your 2025 bingo card.

CC: Getty Images

3. Former Best Actor Cillian Murphy and Best Actress Emma Stone share a tête-à-tête backstage.

 

CC: Getty Images

4. Best Actor nominees Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes take an adorable groupfie. 

CC: Getty Images

5. A Real Pain co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg can't stop chatting with each other amid a victorious night.

CC: Getty Images

6. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have 'Wicked' fun backstage after a powerful musical act.

CC: Getty Images

These spontaneous photos capture the butterflies prior to taking the Oscars 2025 stage, the relief once the speeches have been delivered, and the pure elation of triumph.

Advertisement
Also Read

Oscars 2025: How Are Academy Award Winners Selected? Understanding the Voting Process

About The Author
Ipshita Chakraborty
Ipshita Chakraborty
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Ipshita is an Entertainment Journalist at Pinkvilla with an M.Phil in English Literature. They speci...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles