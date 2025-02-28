Oscars 2025: Where and How to Watch the Award Ceremony? See the Full List of Nominees, Presenters, and Performers

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ABC.

For the first time, the Oscars will also stream live on Hulu, allowing more viewers to watch the event online. Those with cable subscriptions can also stream the show on abc.com and the ABC app. The Oscars will be televised in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Before the main event, ABC will air its official pre-show, On the Red Carpet at the Oscars, featuring interviews with nominees and presenters. Hosted by Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson, with additional coverage by Chris Connelly, George Pennacchio, and Clayton Davis, the pre-show will stream on ABC and ABC News Live.

Later, the Oscars Red Carpet Show, hosted by Jesse Palmer and Julianne Hough, will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Amelia Dimoldenberg will serve as the Academy’s official red carpet correspondent, giving fans a closer look at celebrity arrivals.

Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars for the first time in his career. The comedian, known for his long-running late-night shows, has previously hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006. As he prepares for the event, O’Brien has sought advice from past hosts, including Billy Crystal and Jimmy Kimmel.

Speaking about his role, he told People, “There’s no such thing as getting to a point professionally where there are no nerves if you’re working in comedy. I am very aware that it’s an iconic show and can be tricky...I like to meet a challenge.”

Advertisement

Nick Offerman will serve as the announcer for the night. The ceremony will also feature special performances from Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as Lisa from Blackpink, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, and Raye. The Los Angeles Master Chorale is also set to perform.

This year, Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which each received 10. The Best Picture nominees include Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked.

Hollywood’s biggest stars will take the stage as presenters at the 2025 Oscars. Last year’s acting winners, Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr., will return to present awards.

Other presenters include Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller, and Oprah Winfrey.