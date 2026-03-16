Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Take Best Actor-Actress Wins, One Battle After Another Grabs Best Picture

The biggest night in acting accolades is here, and here are all the winners who made a mark at the 2026 Oscars ceremony. Held at the Dolby Theatres on Sunday, March 15, 2026, the 98th Academy Awards celebrated the following artists and productions for their contributions to the world of cinema. Among them, the Best Live-Action Short Film category came up with a rare tie, with trophies being awarded to The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva.

Sean Penn was noticeably absent from the event, unable to accept his Best Supporting Actor win for his role in One Battle After Another. The night became a first for Paul Thomas Anderson, who finally won an Oscar for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. The film ended up as one of the most awarded of the night with six accolades to its name across categories and 13 nominations. Sinners followed close behind with four of its own alongside its record-breaking 16 nods.

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent - Brazil

It Was Just an Accident - France

Sentimental Value - Norway - WINNER

Sirât - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Best Original Song

Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER

I Lied to You - Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers - WINNER (Tie)

Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER (Tie)

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms - WINNER

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

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