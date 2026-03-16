Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Dior Gown, Husband Nick Jonas Clarifies Standing Outside Venue Beforehand

Nick Jonas is setting the record straight this time around! As Priyanka Chopra makes her comeback at Hollywood’s biggest awards night after a 10-year break, the actress has been joined by her husband dearest as her date for the night. The couple stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in black and white charm and made heads turn with their love-filled eyes, taking the center stage. Ahead of their grand red carpet entry, the Jonas Brothers member took to his Instagram to share a cheeky little update about his plans and settled the rumors about him abandoning his wife at the awards ceremony after Golden Globes moment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their way to the Oscars

Priyanka Chopra made another strong case for herself with an entry at this year’s Oscar Awards. Appearing alongside husband Nick Jonas, The Bluff actress appeared in a thigh-high slit gown by Dior and accessorized it with a diamond necklace encrusted with green stones. To complete the look, she opted for pin-straight hair, some matching earrings, and black heels.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, kept it simple and classy with a black tuxedo over a white shirt and a matching bow tie. He once again watched with love-filled eyes as his wife took her solo photographs on the red carpet and soon joined her.

Nick Jonas reveals WHY he’d be spotted outside the Oscars without wife

Previously, during their joint appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a romantic couple that impressed onlookers with their chemistry. However, later during the ceremony, the singer was spotted alone outside ensuing rumors of him leaving his wife alone inside.

This time, he shot a reel to clarify beforehand about why he could be spotted standing outside and wrote, “If you see me drinking water outside of the Oscars it’s because it’s 85 degrees in Los Angeles today,” and added the caption, “Getting ahead of it,” successfully shutting down any rumormongers.

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