Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet Sans Kylie Jenner and Nicole Kidman Bring the Glam, PICS

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States, on March 15, 2026, local time, and the celebration is in full swing already. Ahead of the big awards night, the nominees and presenters stepped onto the red carpet to strut in their best looks, and here are some of our favorites.

Emma Stone

The Bugonia actress made a power move with a backless Louis Vuitton number in white as her chopped-up bob in red complemented it.

Timothée Chalamet

Amid a strong Oscars campaign for his role in Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet made a lonely red carpet entry. Unlike what many were hoping, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, did not make herself available for the pre-walk and instead directly joined him inside the venue later.

Nicole Kidman

Another solo entry was from glam-Queen Nicole Kidman herself, who recently spoke up for the first time since her split from husband Keith Urban. She went for a feathered Chanel piece that accentuated her waist and ditched any neck jewellery for all attention on her dress.

Zoe Saldaña

Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite was dressed to the nines with a lacy black outfit that complemented her figure as she made her way onto the red carpet.

Teyana Taylor

The One Battle After Another star is hoping for her film to win at this year’s Academy Awards, and her look deserves a trophy of her own!

Jessie Buckley

A strong contender for the Best Actress award, Jessie Buckley, brought the much-needed pop of color amid all the monochrome looks.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams

The beautiful couple matched in black outfits, with the songstress going for a sequinned two-piece as they smiled at each other.

Odessa A’zion

With her film up for a record-making run at this year’s ceremony, Odessa A’zion appeared in one of the best looks of the night!

Anne Hathaway

The Princess of Genovia put her best foot forward in a gloved outfit before making a The Devil Wears Prada reference with Anna Wintour on the stage ahead of the sequel of the film’s May sequel premiere.

This year's Oscars is being hosted by Conan O'Brien, marking his second consecutive year doing so!

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