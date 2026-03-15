Oscars 2026: When and where to watch the Academy Awards in India with Priyanka Chopra as one of the presenters

The Academy Awards will return with their 98th edition on March 15, celebrating outstanding achievements in global cinema. The prestigious ceremony will take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together the biggest names in filmmaking from around the world. Due to the time difference, fans in India will be able to watch the event a day later, in the early morning of March 16. As always, the ceremony will honor excellence across multiple categories, including acting, directing, writing, and technical achievements that shape the art of filmmaking.



Oscars 2026: Where and when to watch in India



This year’s ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, who returns to guide viewers through Hollywood’s biggest night. The live broadcast in India will begin at 4:30 AM IST on March 16, allowing fans to witness the announcements and memorable moments as they happen. Before the main ceremony begins, the highly anticipated red carpet coverage will start earlier at 3:30 AM IST, offering a glimpse of celebrities arriving in style and setting the tone for the celebration.

For Indian audiences, the ceremony will be available on television as well as online platforms. The live telecast will air on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity. Viewers who prefer streaming can tune in through JioHotstar, which will carry the ceremony online. For those unable to watch the live broadcast early in the morning, a repeat telecast will be available later the same day at 9:00 PM IST across the same channels and platform.

In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC, while international viewers can also access the event through services such as Hulu, YouTube TV, and Fubo. Adding an exciting global presence for Indian fans, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear among the presenters at the ceremony. Several renowned Hollywood stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Hathaway, are also expected to take the stage to present awards during the star-studded evening.

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