Oscars Highlights: Anthony Hopkins wins over Chadwick, Youn Yuh Jung pokes fun at Brad Pitt & Daniel's speech.

The Oscars 2021 has come to an end and brought with it an exhilarating set of winners. In a stark contrast to the annual award show, this year the scaled-down Oscars 2021 stood out on many levels. From the venue being Los Angeles' railway Union Station to a diverse category of nominees, the Oscars 2021 was a rage on social media. The awards night came to an end (early Monday morning for its viewers in India) and we decided to round up the biggest highlights of the night. Check it out:

Nomadland Sweeps 3 Big Categories

Chloe Zhao's award-winning film Nomadland starring Frances McDormand dominated the night as it won Best Picture and Best Director. France McDormand picked up the award for Best Actress as she beat Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan. With her directing win, Chloe made history as she became the the first woman of colour, first Chinese woman and second woman ever to win the Oscar for directing. Prior to Chloe, Kathryn Bigelow had become the first and only woman to win this category in 2010. Indeed a big night for the women!

Regina King's impactful monologue

One Night In Miami director and actress Regina King opened the Oscars 2021 night effortlessly and in panache but it was her monologue that stood out and received an applause. Addressing racial justice, King mentioned the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's case. Without being preachy, King said, "It has been quite a year, and we are still smack dab in the middle of it. We are mourning the loss of so many. And I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots. I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you, but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that."

Chadwick Boseman - Anthony Hopkins

The Oscars 2021 night ended rather abruptly with the last category of Best Actor being announced. Through the awards season, the late Chadwick Boseman had not only won awards for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom but was also a fan favourite. However, the Oscar for best actor went to the veteran Anthony Hopkins for The Father. Hopkins was not present in person to accept his award. Looks like Hopkins' win turned out to be a major upset for fans as they took to social media to remember Chadwick.

Daniel's Kaluuya's Awkward Speech

Daniel's Kaluuya's terrific performance in Judas and The Black Messiah won him an Oscar for Best Actor In Supporting Role. The actor was all things ecstatic as he took the Oscars stage to pay tribute to Fred Hampton and the rest of the cast of his movie. His acceptance speech then went in an unexpected direction as he made a sex reference about his mum and dad. It left his mum in the audience rather confused and embarrassed. "I'm going to get back to work Tuesday morning because tonight I'm going up! We are going up! You Gotta celebrate life man..we are breathing, we are walking.. it's incredible. Like it's incredible. My mum and my dad, they had sex. It's amazing..that's why I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive (sic)," Daniel said cracking up everyone in the room.

Youn Yuh Jung and Brad Pitt's Banter

Minari actress Youn Yuh Jung made history at the Oscars as she became the first Korean ever to win an acting honour. The 73-year-old was presented the Best Actress in Supporting Role for Minari by none other than Brad Pitt and their fun on stage banter was a delight. On accepting her award, Youn Yuh Jung, looked at Brad on the sidelines and said, "Mr Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming? Very honoured to meet you." Youn's comment left the actor smiling as he stood at a distance from her.

