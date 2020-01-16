Oscars nominations host Issa Rae clarifies her 'those men' comment while announcing best director category

In a brief video clip that went viral, Issa Rae can be seen hinting at the lack of female representation while announcing the Best Director category.

The Oscars 2020 made a whole lot of noise when the star-studded nomination list was announced a few days back. Hosts and actors Issa Rae and John Cho did the honours this year as they introduced the talented nominees. However, one fleeting moment from the announcement caught many eyeballs on social media. Netizens couldn't help but notice the low-key shade Issa Rae threw at the Best Directors category. In a brief video clip that went viral, Issa Rae can be seen hinting at the lack of female representation.

"Congratulations to those men," she said after announcing the all-male category. The video quickly went viral on Twitter and Issa's facial expression was unmissable. Now, the actress is clarifying about her much-talked about video. She said, "John Cho and I were told to just banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded, and that was my banter," the actress revealed to reporters at a press conference.

"Congratulations to those men" is how I'm exiting every room from now on. #OscarNoms #IssaRae pic.twitter.com/rkuqI04SPH — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) January 14, 2020

However, she did not dismiss the fact that there is indeed a lack of representation in Hollywood. Addressing the same, Issa Rae said, "I just think it's unfortunate. I think that the Academy needs to be better. I think I'm kind of tired of having the same conversation." Adding, "Every year it's something, so for me it's just pointing it out when I see it, but I just don't want to get too worked up about it. It is what it is at this point, and it's just the conversations happening behind the scenes that I'm most interested in. I don't want to say too much more. It's annoying."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More