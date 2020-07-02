Oscars: Parasite castmates including Choi Woo Shik & Park So Dam among 819 artists invited to join The Academy

As Parasite dominated at the Oscars this year, it comes as no surprise that several cast members, including Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, were invited to join The Academy as a part of the 2020 class.

It's that time of the year when The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the artists that have been invited to join the organisation, on the basis of their contribution to cinema. The 2020 class is boasting of diversity, as out of the 819 artists invited, 45 percent are women, 36 percent are from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 49 percent are international from 68 countries. "The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now," David Rubin, Academy President said in a statement.

Oscars 2020 was all about Parasite domination as the Bong Joon-ho directorial made history by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Parasite also won the Oscar for International Feature Film, Directing for Bong and Original Screenplay for Bong and Han Jin-won. Parasite was also nominated for Best Production Design for Lee Ha-jun as well as Best Film Editing for Yang Jin-mo. Hence, it comes as no surprise that several Parasite cast members were invited to join The Academy this year.

Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jung-eun were invited to The Academy from the Actors department. Moreover, Parasite costume designer Choi Se-yeon, editor Yang Jin-mo, music composer Jung Jae-il, producer Kwak Sin-ae, production designer Lee Ha-jun, sound designer Choi Tae-young and writer Han Jin-won were also invited.

For the unversed, Bong Joon-ho and Song Kang-ho became members of The Academy in 2015 itself.

Congratulations to Team Parasite!

Credits :Oscars

