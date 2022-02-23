Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast in an attempt to stay 'relevant'

The decades-old Oscar Awards are making major changes to keep the modern audience entertained. Gone are the days when the public had the patience to sit through hours-long shows. In a letter to the members of the Academy, obtained by Hollywood Reporter via Ney York Post, President David Rubin announced that the Award ceremony this year will present 8 awards before the live telecast begins.

According to the report, the show will commence an hour prior to the live telecast and the categories, Documentary Short, Film Editing, Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short and Sound, will be awarded off-air. Although these categories will be awarded off the screen, the report clarified that an edited short version of the winners will be shown during the live telecast. The ceremony is set to take place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on March 27.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Best Picture award will be presented last at the end of the 3-hour mark, according to the letter. The announcement read, "After carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from our film community, our network partner, and all those who love the Oscars, it was evident we needed to make some decisions about the broadcast that are in the best interest of the future of our show and our organization."

The letter continued to address the viewer's experience and added, "We must prioritize the television audience to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant." The President also remarked that the Oscars "will continue to look for additional ways to make our show more entertaining and more thrilling for all involved, inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home."

ALSO READ Oscar 2022 Nominations: Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield get nods, Power of the Dog leads the pack