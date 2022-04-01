Oscars Producer says Chris Rock declined LAPD's offer to arrest Will Smith after Oscars slap

Oscars 2022 is expected to remain a talking point for a while now following Will Smith's on stage slap at Chris Rock at the ceremony. While reports have stated The Academy had asked Smith to leave the event after the incident, Oscars producer Will Packer has now revealed more details about the incident in an interview with Good Morning America.

In a major revelation, Packer informed Good Morning America that after LAPD was summoned following the incident, they were prepared to arrest Will Smith but did not do so owing to a few reasons including Chris Rock's decision to not press charges against the actor. In a preview clip of Packer's interview, he is seen talking about the incident.

Opening up about the options Police were discussing related to the incident along with Chris Rock, Packer stated that they used the term battery. He also added that LAPD mentioned they were prepared to arrest the actor and informed Chris Rock that if he were to press charges, they could have arrested Smith right then and there.

Although the producer further revealed that it was Chris Rock who remained "dismissive" of the offers provided by LAPD regarding Will Smith's arrest. He added, "Chris was — he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no. He said no", via Just Jared.

After declining to take action, Chris Rock during his recent standup show maintained that he is still processing the incident and also clarified that he has not discussed it with anyone, suggesting that he hasn't spoken to Smith after the actor shared a public apology to him on Instagram.

