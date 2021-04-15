Oscars writers call James Franco & Anne Hathaway's 2011 hosting gig 'world’s most uncomfortable blind date'

James Franco and Anne Hathaway's doomed 2011 Oscars hosting gig had a story behind it and Oscars writers have now revealed it in a recent interview.

James Franco and Anne Hathaway's 2011 hosting gig of the Academy Awards has been considered to be one of the most awkward ones. The duo's hosting debacle was panned by viewers and recently, Oscars writers opened up about what went down during the time and why the show resulted to be the way it did. In an interview with The Ringer, writer David Wild put it as, "It was like the world’s most uncomfortable blind date between the cool rocker stoner kid and the adorable theatre camp cheerleader."

As per Wild's confession, it appears that Hathaway and Franco weren't on the same page since the beginning and also recalled James Franco telling his co-host "Don’t tell me how to be funny" at one point. Also, writer-director Jordan Rubin spoke about the different approaches both James and Anne had ahead of the big hosting night. Rubin mentioned Hathaway being available for rehearsals and also called her a "great collaborator."

As for Franco, Rubin said, "He always seemed to be on a flight, and it was very hard for me to get a hold of him." It was also revealed by the writers that Franco and Hathaway were chosen for the hosting gig to appeal to younger audiences what with the success of their films like Freaks and Geeks and Princess Diaries. It was pointed out by the writers that the duo's personality differences were "palpable" and it seems their discomfort eventually showed during the final night.

Wild also revealed that before Franco, his first choice for the hosting gig was Justin Timberlake, but the singer reportedly wanted to wait until after The Social Network had gone through an awards season and thought it was early for him to take on the opportunity.

