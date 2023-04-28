Oshi Ko No Episode 4: Release date, time, and where to watch?

Good news for all anime fans. The latest sensation, Oshi No Ko, which is based on the manga of the same name, is slated to release its fourth episode in the first week of May 2023. Written by Aka Akasaka, Oshi No Ko is a much-loved manga series that is famous for its unexpected twists, captivating storyline, and unique characters. The series has got everything that you would expect from an ideal Japanese anime.

Given that the last episode of ‘Oshi Ko No’ premiered on April 26, 2023, fans are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming installment. The next part is very important since it will lead Aqua closer to discovering the name of his biological father, who is responsible for his mother's murder.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode:

What to expect?

Following the conclusion of Oshi no Ko episode 3, viewers are eager to see some movement in the final goal to track down Aqua's biological father, who plotted Ai Hoshino's murder. Furthermore, viewers will witness Aqua perform as an actor once more, which may entice him to enter the complex jungle of the entertainment industry. On the other hand, viewers may anticipate watching Ruby advance with her aspirations.

When will Oshi Ko No episode 4 be released?

The upcoming episode of Oshi Ko No is all set to hit the screens on May 3, 2023, across different Japanese television networks. Following its release, the episode will be available for streaming to people all over the world, making it available to everyone by May 4.

Where to watch Oshi Ko No episode 4?

The show is expected to air in Japan on April 26, 2023. The show will air on a variety of channels, including Chiba TV, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Gunma TV, according to their respective time slots for native viewers.

