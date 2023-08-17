Oshi No Ko Chapter 126 Returns from break: New release date, spoilers, where to read, and more

The last time that fans got to read the latest chapter of Oshi No Ko was a week ago. As soon as the chapter was released, it was announced that the manga would be going on a month-long break. With the story on the verge of changing route at any moment, the chapter has left the fans hanging in a state of limbo. So far, we saw that Miyako Saito was the main focus of the chapter. This was the first time that she was explaining how she entered Tokyo nightlife. It was after her graduation that she was vulnerable and estranged at best. Here is everything to know about the return of the next one, Oshi No Ko Chapter 126.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 126: Spoilers and plot details

Unlike many shonen banners, Oshi No Ko does not release spoilers and raw scans ahead of a chapter release. Most of the chapters come out directly. So, the last chapter tells us that Miyako was struggling after her graduation. And it was Ichigo who offered her to work at Strawberry Productions. He also made her the promise that he would be filling her Tokyo Dome with glowsticks and make it a fairy tale for her. However, things certainly did not work out the way she had been expecting. Ichigo left her with her dreams, and she had no choice but to work on her own.

All these years, she did not leave her dream and worked for them as hard as she could. Today, she was still working on her dreams. But she had been able to achieve a lot more in all these years. With this, the story will continue to delve back into the present with Ichigo's return only to see how much Miyako has progressed.

Advertisement

Oshi No Ko Chapter 126 New release date and where to read

The final release date of the new chapter has already been announced. So, as per the update by the creators, the final release date for Oshi No Ko Chapter 126 is September 14, 2023. In the meantime, readers can enjoy the Gear 5 episodes of One Piece. All the chapters of Oshi No Ko will be found only on the official pages of MangaPlus for free. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates right here.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1073: Luffy's Gear 5 defeats Kaido; Promo, release date, streaming details, and more